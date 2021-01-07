News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year
Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Moderna Inc is on track to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Thursday.

Bancel said Moderna had orders for 500 million doses of its vaccine and could comfortably make at least 600 million doses. He told a conference that the group was working to meet or even exceed a target for 1 billion doses, however.

Bancel said it was still not clear how long the antibodies generated by the vaccines would last, but added that it could potentially be a couple of years.

To note, American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan is the co-founder and chairman Moderna Inc.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Dutch regulator says Moderna vaccine should protect against COVID-19 new strain
The vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Commission...
 Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine...
 EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring
According to the letter of the EU member states' FMs...
 EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine
According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in self-isolation
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, commented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos