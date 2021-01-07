News
US Congress officially confirms Biden's victory
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

After a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Wednesday, the US Congress officially confirmed—early Thursday morning—President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

When lawmakers formally confirmed the Electoral College votes from each state, Vice President Mike Pence announced at the joint House-Senate session that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had received 306 votes to 232 in favor of Trump and Pence.

The Electoral College vote to confirm the victory of the President-elect is the last step before Joe Biden's inauguration slated for January 20.
