Macron: France favors seeking long-term political solution to Karabakh conflict
Macron: France favors seeking long-term political solution to Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

France is in favor of seeking a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict; this was reported by the Elysee Palace, citing a telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, TASS reported.

"The head of [French] state had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia," the French presidential administration said. "Macron has stated his determination to seek a lasting political solution [to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] following the ceasefire agreement signed on November 9."

According to the representative of the Elysee Palace, during the conversation the French President expressed "France's readiness to assist in the efforts to release all the captives."

In his telephone conversation with Pashinyan, Macron stated that France intends to also contribute to Armenia's economic development.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
