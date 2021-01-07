New York to deploy 1,000 members of state’s National Guards to Washington

New York will deploy 1,000 members of the state’s National Guards to Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of Wednesday’s US Capitol riot, New York Post reported.
“At the request of United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday evening.
“New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively,” Cuomo added in particular.