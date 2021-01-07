WarGonzo: Special plane with doctors on board arrives in Yerevan from Moscow

A special plane with doctors on board has arrived in Yerevan from Moscow to test for coronavirus the senior Armenian officials who are going to fly to Moscow for important talks, the Telegram channel of the WarGonzo program reported, citing its sources in the Russian security forces.

"According to the WarGonzo program, the process is under the monitoring of one of the Russian special services," it added in particular. "According to the information the WarGonzo program has received from sources close to the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, an Azerbaijani delegation is also going to visit Moscow. The opening of a corridor between the territories controlled by Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan may be a subject of negotiations. The relevant clause on the unblocking of transport communications was included in the agreement signed on November 9. However, concrete mechanisms have not been developed yet."

The information about the arrival of Russian doctors in Armenia was confirmed also by Aram Gabrielyanov, the founder of News Media Holding. "Details of Pashinyan's upcoming visit to Moscow. Doctors have taken the prime minister's blood samples for analysis, and he is in strict quarantine. Russian doctors did not believe the documents of Pashinyan's personal doctor about the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus; they will conduct their own tests. Besides, the analyses will show the existence of any deviation in Pashinyan. This whole strict procedure takes place because Pashinyan has proposed to hold talks with [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev in Moscow. There is no exact information on what the Prime Minister of Armenia is ready to sign," Gabrielyanov added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.