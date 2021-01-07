US President Donald Trump committed to "an orderly transition" of power Thursday minutes after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election win, NBC News reported.
The reversal came hours after a group of the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol.
"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," according to a statement attributed to Trump and released by the White House.