News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Trump pledges to ensure "orderly transition" of power on January 20
Trump pledges to ensure "orderly transition" of power on January 20
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump committed to "an orderly transition" of power Thursday minutes after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election win, NBC News reported.

The reversal came hours after a group of the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," according to a statement attributed to Trump and released by the White House.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos