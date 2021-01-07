News
Aliyev: Specific works being carried out to open Nakhchivan corridor
Aliyev: Specific works being carried out to open Nakhchivan corridor
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated that Russia, along with Turkey, Armenia and Iran, will be able to use the new transport corridor from Nakhchivan, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, Aliyev said he had proposed building a corridor connecting Nakhchivan with the western part of Azerbaijan, and that Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan had "responded positively to the idea."

According to him, the opening of this transport corridor will take Nakhchivan out of the blockade, and at the same time, a new transport artery will be opened. "Currently, specific works are being carried out to open the Nakhchivan corridor. I do not want to get ahead of events, but the opening of this corridor is reflected on in the joint statement signed on November 10. That’s why the corridor will definitely open, which will create new opportunities in the region. Azerbaijan as well as Turkey, Russia, Armenia, and Iran will use this road. This road will be of particular importance for multilateral cooperation," Aliyev said at a videoconference on the results of 2020.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
