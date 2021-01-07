Artsakh presidential spokesperson: There were several shots but in the air

Presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan assures that the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is calm and there is no need to worry.

Referring to a report by the WarGonzo program that the Azerbaijani armed forces had opened fire with firearms in the Shushi region, as well as in the direction of the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Artsakh President's spokesman told NEWS.am that the Defense Army informed that there were shots, but not in the direction of its positions.

"There were several shots, but in the air. There were no shots [fired] toward our positions. We had such a situation also on December 31, New Year's Eve, when the Azerbaijanis had fired in the air," said Poghosyan, noting that the situation in Artsakh is calm and he believes that such “reports” only spread panic.

Wargonzo: Azerbaijan opens fire in Karabakh