Armenia MFA: November 9 statement does not impose restrictions on relations with Artsakh at various levels
Armenia MFA: November 9 statement does not impose restrictions on relations with Artsakh at various levels
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The November 9 statement does not impose any restrictions on ties between Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at various levels. Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, told about this to Interfax when asked what Azerbaijan meant by saying that the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to Artsakh violates the commitments made in the November 9 statement.

"These allegations are completely futile and baseless. The November 9 statement does not impose any restrictions on ties between Armenia and Artsakh at various levels.

The November 9 trilateral statement, which was aimed at establishing a ceasefire and deploying Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, does not indicate any agreement on the status of Artsakh. And from that point of view, all the allegations that changes have taken place regarding the status of Artsakh do not correspond to reality.

The status of Artsakh shall be determined as a result of a peace process, based on the principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the right of peoples to self-determination," Naghdalyan said, according to the MFA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
