Artsakh President convenes consultation on social, housing programs
Artsakh President convenes consultation on social, housing programs
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday convened an extended working consultation with the heads of the authorized state agencies of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mesrop Arakelyan, on programs for the resolving of the social and housing issues of the Artsakh population.

Approaches to providing comprehensive solutions to the problems of both displaced persons and those who have returned to Artsakh were discussed.

The main issue raised by the head of state, however, was housing.

The President emphasized that thanks to the active efforts of the government, it became possible to restore in a short period of time the majority of the Artsakh infrastructure, most of which was completely destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan.

It was noted that large-scale programs to asphalt inter-village roads, increase the number of irrigated lands, and encourage agricultural activities in Artsakh were also planned.
Հայերեն
