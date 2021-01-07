News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Rouhani on Trump: When mentally unhealthy person takes office he creates problems for his country, the world
Rouhani on Trump: When mentally unhealthy person takes office he creates problems for his country, the world
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the events that unfolded in Washington, DC, on Wednesday were proof of the weakness of Western democracy and the influence of populism in Western countries, Tasnim reported.

“What we saw in the US last night and today really showed that first how floppy and weak the Western democracy is, and how weak its foundations are,” the Iranian president said on Thursday.

“We saw how much influence populism has in these countries, despite all the progress in science and industry,” Rouhani added.

“We saw that a populist [Donald Trump] came to office and what damage he caused to his own country. He tainted his country’s reputation and credibility. He disrupted the US relations with the entire world,” Rouhani said.

He pointed to the “huge damages” Trump caused to the West Asia, particularly to Palestine, Syria, and Yemen, and all regions in the world.

“Well we see when a [mentally] unhealthy person comes and takes office, what problems he creates for his own country and the world,” he said, according to the Iranian government's official website.

Rouhani expressed hope that the next rulers in the White House would return it to the position of wisdom, rule of law, and commitment that the great nation of America deserves.

Four people died—including one woman who was shot—after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed into the Congress building to prevent it from confirming the election victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies
Hajizadeh also pointed to Iran's retaliatory missile strike against the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq...
 Iranian FM warns Trump over Israel's impending provocations against US
According to his tweet...
 Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Referring to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh...
 Iran accuses 48 people of involvement in General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
The order to kill him was given by US President Donald Trump...
 Rouhani: Donald Trump's fate will be no better than Saddam Hussein's
“Trump’s destiny will be no better than Saddam’s...
 Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters
Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri warned that the IRGC would take action...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos