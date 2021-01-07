FBI asks for public’s help identifying those “actively instigating violence” near US Capitol building

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals who were “actively instigating violence” in Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump group stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, The Hill reported.
The bureau is accepting tips and digital media, including photos and videos, depicting the rioting and the violence to help find those who possibly violated federal law. “Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” it said in a statement.
Four people died on Wednesday, including one woman who was shot by Capitol Police, amid protests and rioting by supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump.
Police said three other people—a woman and two men—died after apparently suffering "separate medical emergencies" near the Capitol grounds.
Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference that at least 14 officers sustained injuries during the rioting. One officer was "pulled into the crowd and assaulted," resulting in "serious injuries" that required hospitalization. Another officer was also hospitalized.
As of 9:30 p.m., police had made 52 arrests, including four for carrying pistols without a license and one for possession of a prohibited weapon. Twenty-six of the 52 arrests were made on Capitol grounds, Contee said.
Police also recovered two pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee.