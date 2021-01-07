Armenia Razminfo website coordinator: We have at least 15 dead soldiers since November 9

We have at least 15 dead servicemen after November 9, but, naturally, few have realized that; Karen Vrtanesyan, coordinator of Razminfo website of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

“Because either it was not officially reported at all, or it was blurred in the turbid flow of endless undenied ‘denials,’ manipulations, gossips being spread from pro-government circles, and disinformation.

Not to mention the 70-80, or maybe more, captives.

I repeat: since November 9; that is, after the ‘end’ of the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war," Vrtanesyan added in particular.