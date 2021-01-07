News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Razminfo website coordinator: We have at least 15 dead soldiers since November 9
Armenia Razminfo website coordinator: We have at least 15 dead soldiers since November 9
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We have at least 15 dead servicemen after November 9, but, naturally, few have realized that; Karen Vrtanesyan, coordinator of Razminfo website of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

“Because either it was not officially reported at all, or it was blurred in the turbid flow of endless undenied ‘denials,’ manipulations, gossips being spread from pro-government circles, and disinformation.

Not to mention the 70-80, or maybe more, captives.

I repeat: since November 9; that is, after the ‘end’ of the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war," Vrtanesyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Missing servicemen’s relatives plan to contest in court Armenia government's inaction
According to Arsen Ghukasyan, who has been looking for his nephew in Artsakh for more than two months…
 Mayor: Azerbaijanis placed their flag near Armenia’s Kapan airport
The airport is under their surveillance…
 Attorney: Armenia PM Pashinyan should be prosecuted
It is necessary to launch a criminal case and prosecute all those guilty, as well as those who should have been more vigilant and acted in a more disciplined manner during the days of the recent war…
 Lawyer: Key issue of Armenia policy should be Azerbaijan’s de-occupation of territories
It was Azerbaijan’s exercise of force that is prohibited under international law…
 PM spokesperson: Armenia interested in possibility of transferring Armenian cargo to Russia, Iran via Azerbaijan
Gevorgyan commented on the Azerbaijani president’s statement that the “Nakhchivan corridor” will open soon…
 Armenia MFA: November 9 statement does not impose restrictions on relations with Artsakh at various levels
The allegations are completely futile and baseless, said the ministry spokesperson…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos