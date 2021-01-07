Missing servicemen’s relatives plan to contest in court Armenia government's inaction

The relatives of the servicemen who went missing during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war will contest—at the Administrative Court of Armenia—the government's inaction. Arsen Ghukasyan, who has been looking for his nephew in Artsakh for more than two months, announced this live on Facebook Thursday.

"Our fight for more than three months to find the missing, captives, corpses has had partial success only at the expense of our persistence. However, it is not an effective way and is beneficial only to those in charge who are already collecting testimonies against us. (…). We are going to prosecute the military, the investigators, and the government, which conceals all this," Ghukasyan said.

He also turned to journalists for assistance. "We expect [your] assistance that we go out on international platforms and inform that our authorities are deliberately concealing the [actual] number of dead, captives and missing people, so that they will not be held accountable before their relatives in the future. The war is over and there can be no excuses anymore." Ghukasyan added in particular.

He turned also to lawyers for assistance. "Our initiative has decided to launch one criminal case in the case of each of our relatives—under the [Criminal Code] article on military negligence, betrayal; you will say that. Within the framework of these cases, we will demand an open and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the death of our relatives, as well as the guilt of the soldiers who caused the death, also of the Commander-in-Chief. We also want to contest—at the Administrative Court—the government's inaction, to force them to finally tell us the true numbers of the fallen, captives and missing," Arsen Ghukasyan said, adding that the relatives want to discuss with lawyers the matter of petitioning to the ECtHR, too.