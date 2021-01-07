Special US envoy to Northern Ireland resigns over riots near the Capitol

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, told CNBC on Thursday he has resigned as special US envoy to Northern Ireland, CNBC reported.
“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney said in an interview.
“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said. But he said other officials may resign after Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.
“We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” Mulvaney said. “We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.”
“But all of that went away yesterday, and I think you’re right to ask the question as to ‘how did it happen?’” Mulvaney said.
Mulvaney added the mayhem at the US Capitol, which forced Congress to halt the process to declare President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, would overshadow the Trump administration’s accomplishments.