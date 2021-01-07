News
Attorney: Armenia PM Pashinyan should be prosecuted
Attorney: Armenia PM Pashinyan should be prosecuted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is necessary to launch a criminal case and prosecute all those guilty, as well as those who should have been more vigilant and acted in a more disciplined manner during the days of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war—but which was never done; lawyer Armine Fanyan stated about this at a conference on Thursday.

The lawyer substantiated her statement about “betrayal” by the existence of a number of circumstances which, after assessing, turned out to be the composition of the crime committed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. According to her, it complies with the Criminal Code Article 299: "High treason." "Pashinyan, by carrying out inimical actions, helped the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan] carry out inimical actions against Armenia," Fanyan said, listing the respective actions taken by the PM.

Also, she stressed that the Prime Minister of Armenia had voiced live certain information which is not subject to publication.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
