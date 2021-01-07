Mayor: Azerbaijanis placed their flag near Armenia’s Kapan airport

The Azerbaijanis have placed their flag near the airport of Kapan, Armenia, on Wednesday; this information was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsyan.

According to the mayor, the Azerbaijanis have positioned themselves near the Kapan airport. "Currently, the airport is under the surveillance of the Azerbaijanis," he added.

Parsyan noted that during this period no unusual incident was recorded in connection with Kapan.

To note, on December 18, and by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the Armenian army units retreated from their positions at the Goris and Kapan cities of Syunik Province. As a result, the issue of safety of a number of Armenian villages has arisen.

On Tuesday, 12 houses in Shurnukh village came under Azerbaijani control.