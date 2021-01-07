Missing soldiers’ relatives start sit-in outside Etchmiadzin military unit

The relatives of the missing servicemen have started a sit-in near the military unit of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Armenia.
"It is already 80 days and there is no solution. They had said they shall enter Zangelan for search operations, but they do not enter; they say the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan] does not allow [it]. And what will we do if we go home now? We will stay [here] until the issue is resolved. We do not go in front of the government because our children were taken [to the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war] from this military unit,” the mother of one of these missing servicemen told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
To note, for a long time now, the parents and relatives of these soldiers are staging frequent protests outside the aforesaid military unit.