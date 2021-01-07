Armenia MP submits petition to CPT for life, health guarantees for 62 captives from Shirak

Today I petitioned to the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) to ensure life and health guarantees for the 62 citizens taken captive from Shirak Province. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, an MP of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Thursday.
"In a letter addressed to [CPT] President Mykola Gnatovskyy, I called for the necessary measures to be taken and, if possible, to carry out an ad hoc visit to monitor the conditions of the captives being held in closed facilities of Azerbaijan.
Today's letter of mine addressed to the Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) is another additional measure which, together with the judicial mechanism existing at the European Court, will hopefully be used as a preventive and non-judicial mechanism, as the CPT is an integral part of the human rights system of the Council of Europe," Baghdasaryan added in particular.