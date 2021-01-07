Minister: Armenia economy ministry is against health ministry plan to extend COVID-19 quarantine for 6 months

The Ministry of Economy is against the draft submitted by the Ministry of Health to extend the COVID-19 quarantine for another six months in Armenia. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, stated about this in an interview with the Public Television.

"In fact, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health hurried a bit because that decision was not discussed with the Ministry of Economy. It is a proposal that we will discuss and will agree with some points of the proposal only in case of very weighty arguments. But the fact that the economy [of Armenia] now needs the most 'oxygen' is unequivocal, and we must do everything to make the economy work as openly as possible," the minister said.

Kerobyan added that the Ministry of Economy was going to come up with a law initiative this month to reduce the days of New Year's holidays next year.

As reported earlier, the quarantine in Armenia will be extended for another six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the health ministry's spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan had noted.

