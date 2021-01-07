Economy minister: Consumption in Armenia has fallen due to declining mood

YEREVAN. – Consumption has fallen sharply in recent months, mainly due to a decline in people's mood, not a lack of income. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, stated this Thursday in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.
"We see from statistical data and the market that people's incomes have not fallen as much as they are able to consume; that is, people just do not spend the money, therefore, the consumption of seemingly external savings does not really exist; that is, people have money," Kerobyan added.
And touching upon inflation in Armenia, the minister noted that it was less than the permissible limit in November, and the prices of goods increased within the permissible limits: 2 percent or less.