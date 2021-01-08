Michelle Obama calls on permanently blocking Donald Trump from social media platforms

Former first lady Michelle Obama calls on social media platforms to permanently block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.
“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior –and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” Obama tweeted.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Trump has been blocked from posting to Facebook and Instagram for at least the next two weeks.