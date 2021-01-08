Armenian NGO leader: Urgent meeting near Ministry of Justice at 12 p.m.

Co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan today posted on his Facebook page that an urgent meeting will be held near the Ministry of Justice of Armenia today at 12 p.m. and added that there are a large number of police troops in front of the building. Melikyan also posted the following:
“This morning, a small group of citizens and I came to the Ministry of Justice with the intent to address questions to the Minister of Justice in regard to rather plausible information that the presses spread yesterday according to which the text to be signed on January 11 is ready and has been secretly sent to the Ministry of Justice for bringing certain provisions of the text into compliance with the Constitution of Armenia. We saw that there are many police forces here, and this reinforced our conviction that there is a problem and that the draft is most likely at the Ministry of Justice.”
Ruben Melikyan emphasized that he and the group will hold an assembly near the Ministry of Justice at 12:00 to demand information about the topic.
“We don’t want to be lied to anymore. We were told that we were winning the war for 44 days and then we were told that we were defeated and were embarrassed. We demand information about the treaty, concessions, etc.,” Melikyan added.