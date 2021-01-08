Armenia justice minister: Ministry hasn't received any treaty through any procedure

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has refuted the information according to which the text to be signed on January 11 is ready and has been secretly sent to the Ministry of Justice. He posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Unfortunately, there are people who still continue to exert psychological pressure on others with disinformation.
The Ministry of Justice of Armenia hasn’t received any treaty through any procedure. The news disseminated by the presses is false.”
Yesterday the presses spread information according to which the text to be signed on January 11 is ready and has been secretly sent to the Ministry of Justice with the purpose of bringing the text into compliance with the Constitution of Armenia.