Russian sappers clear nearly 440 hectares of territory in Nagorno-Karabakh

The specialists of the International Center for Demining Operations at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continue to demine the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Over the past day, Russian sappers have cleared 5 hectares of territory, as well as detected and destroyed 1,105 explosive objects.
Since November 23, 2020, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have cleared nearly 440 hectares of territory, nearly 165 kilometers of roads, 618 constructions, including 22 social facilities and have disarmed 21,755 explosive objects.
During the demining actions, the Russian peacekeepers use state-of-the-art robotics systems, and they remove and destroy the detected explosive objects at a specially equipped military station or on the spot, in observance of all security measures.