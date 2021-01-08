Relatives of Armenian missing servicemen stop sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin

The relatives of missing servicemen who had launched a sitting strike near the military unit in Etchmiadzin stopped the sitting strike after midnight since none of the commanders of the military unit had met with them. This is what Anahit Adoyan, one of the missing servicemen’s mothers, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We came home at around 1 a.m. and have decided to go again. A little while ago, I received a phone call telling me we shouldn’t go and wait to see what will happen. Government officials and the representatives of the Ministry of Defense haven’t given us any response and they don’t want to express concern since their children are with them. They could care less about the missing servicemen and their families. Yesterday we held a sitting strike, lit a bonfire and stayed until midnight. Now we’re ready to take other actions. We want this issue to be solved in a nice way. The government should understand that we are incapable of solving this issue. If the government can’t solve the issue, it should tell us,” Adoyan said.

The relatives of missing servicemen would regularly hold demonstrations in front of military units, the government building and the building of the Ministry of Defense with the demand for the start of search efforts in the territory of Zangelan. According to the relatives, the servicemen got lost in that territory.