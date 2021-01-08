Parents of Armenian servicemen demanding that their sons aren't sent to Karabakh for military service

A group of parents are holding a protest near the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University in Yerevan with the demand that their children are no longer sent to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since the road is dangerous.
“There is no guarantee that those children will reach Artsakh. Let someone from the Ministry of Defense come and tell us that our children are being taken to military units of Armenia and state the specific military units so that our children go and serve for the homeland. There is no guarantee with regard to Artsakh,” the relative of a fixed-term serviceman told reporters.