News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Today as of 11:00 Armenia has confirmed a total of 161,415 coronavirus cases (147,961 patients have recovered, 2,908 have died), as reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Currently, 9,850 patients with the coronavirus are undergoing treatment.

Overall, 604,686 citizens have gotten tested for COVID-19.

Yesterday there were 1,700 tests and 361 new coronavirus cases (573 patients have recovered and 7 have died).

Yesterday Armenia reported one death of a patient who had the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 696).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year
Its CEO said it was still not clear how long the antibodies generated by the vaccines would last, but added that it could potentially be a couple of years…
 201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Dutch regulator says Moderna vaccine should protect against COVID-19 new strain
The vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Commission...
 Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine...
 EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring
According to the letter of the EU member states' FMs...
 EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine
According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos