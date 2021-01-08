Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Today as of 11:00 Armenia has confirmed a total of 161,415 coronavirus cases (147,961 patients have recovered, 2,908 have died), as reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Currently, 9,850 patients with the coronavirus are undergoing treatment.

Overall, 604,686 citizens have gotten tested for COVID-19.

Yesterday there were 1,700 tests and 361 new coronavirus cases (573 patients have recovered and 7 have died).

Yesterday Armenia reported one death of a patient who had the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 696).