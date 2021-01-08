News
Friday
January 08
News
Nikol Pashinyan on priorities for further implementation of November 10 statement
Nikol Pashinyan on priorities for further implementation of November 10 statement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The following is Armenia’s priority for further implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November:

1. Full implementation of point 8 of the statement, according to which there must be full exchange of captives, hostage and other persons being kept, as well as bodies. The implementation of extensive search and rescue activities in the zone of hostilities is also important for us.

2. De-blockage of all economic and transport infrastructures in the region, meaning cargo transportation and transport communication from Armenia to Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan and cargo transportation and transport communication from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia.

Once again, I would like to call attention to the fact that the word “Meghri” or the word “corridor” in regard to any territory of the Republic of Armenia is not indicated in the statement of 10 November.

The selection of communication routes from Armenia to Russia and from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan is a separate topic for discussion, and the exchange of captives, hostages and other persons being kept and the bodies of the deceased, as well as the volumes and effectiveness of search efforts are a major condition for effectiveness of the selection.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
