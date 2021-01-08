Course of coronavirus complicated for Armen Sarkissian

The Staff of the President of Armenia has released the following press release:
“The course of the coronavirus is complicated for President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who self-isolated after getting infected with the coronavirus. Sarkissian has symptoms of the coronavirus and continues to receive treatment under doctors’ supervision
At the same time, proceeding from his health condition, the President is working and will temporarily continue to work remotely as much as he can.
President Sarkissian will return to Yerevan to perform his duties right after his condition becomes stable and if doctors allow.
Once again, we convey the words of gratitude of the President of Armenia and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian for the wishes for recovery and support.”