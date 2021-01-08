News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Course of coronavirus complicated for Armen Sarkissian
Course of coronavirus complicated for Armen Sarkissian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Staff of the President of Armenia has released the following press release:

“The course of the coronavirus is complicated for President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who self-isolated after getting infected with the coronavirus. Sarkissian has symptoms of the coronavirus and continues to receive treatment under doctors’ supervision

At the same time, proceeding from his health condition, the President is working and will temporarily continue to work remotely as much as he can.

President Sarkissian will return to Yerevan to perform his duties right after his condition becomes stable and if doctors allow.

Once again, we convey the words of gratitude of the President of Armenia and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian for the wishes for recovery and support.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei: Import of American and British vaccines against COVID-19 prohibited
The Leader also said that he does not...
 Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Yesterday there were 1,700 tests and...
 Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year
Its CEO said it was still not clear how long the antibodies generated by the vaccines would last, but added that it could potentially be a couple of years…
 201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Dutch regulator says Moderna vaccine should protect against COVID-19 new strain
The vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Commission...
 Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos