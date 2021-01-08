News
Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister
Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The assembly that citizens of Armenia were holding in front of the Ministry of Justice ended a little while ago after co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan declared the following: “We record the fact that at this moment, the Minister of Justice declared that there is no such document. However, we shouldn’t hear the government say there is a document on January 11.”

Melikyan stated that even though he and the citizens take note of the minister’s statement, he can’t deduce that he is certain that there is no such document, adding that he will draw conclusions after January 11.

Today citizens and human rights activists held a protest in front of the Ministry of Justice with the demand to disclose the document that will allegedly be signed in Moscow on January 11. They are certain that the ministry has, through procedures, received the draft of a document by which Nikol Pashinyan is going to ratify the process of unlawful transfer of the territories of the sovereign Republic of Armenia to Azerbaijan. Minister Rustam Badasyan told the citizens that such information is false, that there is no such document at the ministry and that if there was an international treaty, he, as a member of government, would know about its existence.
