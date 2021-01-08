News
Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon
Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


You all know why I became a reserve officer, and the only reason why was because I refused to continue to serve Nikol Pashinyan’s regime. This is what former police officer Hakob Haroyan said to police officers during a protest held in front of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia today.

“I have received several offers to continue my service and hold high positions, but I have declined the offers. Dear police officers, brothers, I am addressing you and telling you that after the current process that is unfolding, I am certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of the Turks, who will humiliate your citizens in front of you, and you won’t be able to do anything as defenders of the law. You will become convinced of this soon and will leave the homeland of your ancestors. Think about it,” he said.

Today citizens and human rights activists held a protest in front of the Ministry of Justice with the demand to disclose the document that will allegedly be signed in Moscow on January 11. They are certain that the ministry has, through procedures, received the draft of a document by which Nikol Pashinyan is going to ratify the process of unlawful transfer of the territories of the sovereign Republic of Armenia to Azerbaijan. Minister Rustam Badasyan told the citizens that such information is false, that there is no such document at the ministry and that if there was an international treaty, he, as a member of government, would know about its existence. The protest ended after the meeting with the minister.
