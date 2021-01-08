News
Friday
January 08
Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen light bonfire near military unit in Etchmiadzin, waiting for meeting
Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen light bonfire near military unit in Etchmiadzin, waiting for meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen gathered in front of the military unit of Etchmiadzin once again with the demand for a meeting with the commanders of the military unit, but no commander has approached them yet. This is Anahit Adoyan, the mother of one of the missing servicemen, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Due to the cold weather, the relatives have lit a bonfire in front of the military unit and are waiting for one of the correspondents to receive them.

Yesterday they started a sitting strike near the military unit of Etchmiadzin, but they stopped after midnight since nobody had approached them.

According to Adoyan, she and the other parents don’t have information about the soldiers who are missing in the territory of Zangelan. They have held several protests in front of the military unit and the buildings of the government and Ministry of Defense with the demand for the launch of search efforts in the territory of Zangelan and have expressed willingness to participate in the search efforts, but nothing has changed.
Հայերեն
