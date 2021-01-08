Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are holding a sitting strike in front of the military unit in Etchmiadzin with the demand for a meeting with the military unit’s commanders. The relatives say they haven’t received any information about the servicemen for 81 days and, according to them, the servicemen got lost in the territory of Zangelan.
“If there was a battle for holding positions in government, all deputies would be here. How many deputies are there? Did anyone respond or support us during the past 81 days? Let one deputy come and declare that he or she supports the people. Nobody has come. Can’t they see that we are here?” Anahit Adoyan, the mother of one of the missing servicemen, told reporters.