News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are holding a sitting strike in front of the military unit in Etchmiadzin with the demand for a meeting with the military unit’s commanders. The relatives say they haven’t received any information about the servicemen for 81 days and, according to them, the servicemen got lost in the territory of Zangelan.

“If there was a battle for holding positions in government, all deputies would be here. How many deputies are there? Did anyone respond or support us during the past 81 days? Let one deputy come and declare that he or she supports the people. Nobody has come. Can’t they see that we are here?” Anahit Adoyan, the mother of one of the missing servicemen, told reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
The letter states that the citizens of Armenia...
 Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Ghukasyan also called on the...
 Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points
The Armenian party’s problem is that...
 Armen Sarkissian makes a call
The President calls on the competent authorities to be...
 Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
 Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos