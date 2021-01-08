Armen Sarkissian makes a call

The Staff of the President of Armenia has issued the following press release:
“The President of Armenia attaches importance to the ceasefire established under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the implementation of actions targeted at maintenance of the ceasefire, particularly the urgent return of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept, the processes of demarcation and delimitation and the de-blockage of communication routes.
The President calls on the competent authorities to be guided by only pan-national interests, ensure accountability before the public and unwaveringly observe the requirements of the Constitution and legislation of Armenia and the norms and principles of international law for implementation of the actions referred to in the aforementioned document and when reaching verbal agreements.”