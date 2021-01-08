News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armen Sarkissian makes a call
Armen Sarkissian makes a call
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Staff of the President of Armenia has issued the following press release:

“The President of Armenia attaches importance to the ceasefire established under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the implementation of actions targeted at maintenance of the ceasefire, particularly the urgent return of prisoners of war, hostages and other persons being kept, the processes of demarcation and delimitation and the de-blockage of communication routes.

The President calls on the competent authorities to be guided by only pan-national interests, ensure accountability before the public and unwaveringly observe the requirements of the Constitution and legislation of Armenia and the norms and principles of international law for implementation of the actions referred to in the aforementioned document and when reaching verbal agreements.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
The letter states that the citizens of Armenia...
 Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Ghukasyan also called on the...
 Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points
The Armenian party’s problem is that...
 Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are...
 Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
 Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos