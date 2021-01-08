News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Arsen Ghukasyan, who lost his brother and nephew during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has been in Artsakh for a long time and is actively participating in the activities for removal of the bodies of deceased servicemen, went live on Facebook and reported that six bodies have been removed, their identities have been established, but the bodies are unrecognizable. He added that today the search and rescue groups went to Jabrayil and Sghnakh.

Ghukasyan also called on the parents of servicemen having participated in the war who are ready to start the court hearings to gather near the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia on January 11 at 10 in the morning.

“This concerns parents who have proofs of specific cases or witnesses. I also ask lawyers who have expressed willingness to help us. I would be thankful for the rapid response, but if it is convenient, I would like to ask lawyers to also be at the venue so that you can establish direct contact with the parents,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
The letter states that the citizens of Armenia...
 Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points
The Armenian party’s problem is that...
 Armen Sarkissian makes a call
The President calls on the competent authorities to be...
 Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are...
 Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
 Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister
Today citizens and human rights activists held a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos