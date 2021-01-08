Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee

Arsen Ghukasyan, who lost his brother and nephew during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has been in Artsakh for a long time and is actively participating in the activities for removal of the bodies of deceased servicemen, went live on Facebook and reported that six bodies have been removed, their identities have been established, but the bodies are unrecognizable. He added that today the search and rescue groups went to Jabrayil and Sghnakh.
Ghukasyan also called on the parents of servicemen having participated in the war who are ready to start the court hearings to gather near the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia on January 11 at 10 in the morning.
“This concerns parents who have proofs of specific cases or witnesses. I also ask lawyers who have expressed willingness to help us. I would be thankful for the rapid response, but if it is convenient, I would like to ask lawyers to also be at the venue so that you can establish direct contact with the parents,” he said.