News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia high-tech industry minister's spokesperson dismissed
Armenia high-tech industry minister's spokesperson dismissed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of Armenia’s high-tech industry minister Siranush Gyurjinyan has been relieved of her post.

On her Facebook page, she wrote about her dismissal and the achievements made over the past ten months and thanked the entire staff of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry for the cooperation.

Gyurjinyan added that she will continue to provide consulting and will be involved in activities that will contribute to the strategic development and functioning of the country.

In closing, she said she will be carrying out several projects that she has yet to carry out and urged everyone to not politicize her Facebook post.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos