Opposition party MP on Nikol Pashinyan: Traitor is cheating parents of POWs and missing servicemen again

Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan has posted the following about Nikol Pashinyan on her Facebook page:
“The most cold-hearted and most cynical traitor and xenophobe in the history of the Armenian people is lying again.
Before visiting Moscow and signing another treacherous document, he is making an attempt to mislead, with manipulation of words, the small sector of people who definitely haven’t read and won’t read the capitulation act signed on November 10, 2020.
The traitor is cheating the parents of prisoners of war and missing servicemen once again, saying that the price of the return of their sons may be the signing of another treacherous document that he will sign for the sake of prisoners of war.
The most disgusting lie is that the communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is still a matter of discussions in the future.
The marked parts of the signed trilateral document show the opposite.
Even now when everyone understands that what happened was the cruelest and most cynical treason in the history of the Armenian people, he continues to lie and manipulate words.
Dear parents of prisoners of war and missing servicemen, the traitor has assumed an obligation to ensure communication to Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia, and he will do it.
Unfortunately, he will continue to take advantage of your sorrow and grief to end his mission to betray the nation.”