Saturday
January 09
Brazil drug dealer kills, dismembers ex-girlfriend because of photo posted on social media
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A Brazilian drug dealer has allegedly slayed and dismembered his former girlfriend, Bianca Lourenco, in Rio de Janeiro, The Sun reported.

He was allegedly consumed with jealous rage and compelled to murder and dismember Lourenco in after she posted sultry pix of herself clad only in a bikini on social media.

Subsequently, Bianca Lourenco, 24, first vanished from the Rio housing project where she lived, only to turn up murdered and dismembered.

The drug dealer’s ex captioned her swan-song photo by saying, “If I were you I would certainly hate me, too.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
