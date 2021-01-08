Armenian newspaper: Photo of famous jazzman and Nikol Pashinyan taken off wall in famous Yerevan jazz club

Hraparak.am newspaper writes the following: “After a long hiatus, Malkhas Jazz Club, one of the most well-known jazz clubs in Yerevan, recently opened its doors again. Those who have been there know that the photos of jazzman Levon Malkhasyan and guest celebrities (Aznavour, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kirk Kerkorian, Putin, Yeltsin, etc.) form a part of the jazz club’s design. After the revolution in Armenia, there were rumors that the photos of Malkhas and Robert Kocharyan were removed from the walls of the club, but the employees refuted the news.

In any case, the photos of Malkhas and the second and third presidents of Armenia are seen on the wall, but there is an empty spot after those photos. Hraparak.am’s journalist noticed that the missing photo is the photo of Malkhas and Nikol Pashinyan which has been taken off the wall and is placed on one of the seats. What is very symbolic is that it has been taken off the wall, but it hasn’t been removed from the club (perhaps the club is waiting for developments of the events)."