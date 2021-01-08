News
Friday
January 08
News
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov reported the capture of 62 Armenians in the Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in his letter that he addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and in which he presented the captives as “saboteurs”.

The letter states that the citizens of Armenia were captured after the end of hostilities and the signing of the statement on November 9. “The letter states that the Armed Forces of Armenia are carrying out sabotage and making provocations in the territory of the Khojavendi region of Azerbaijan that was liberated from occupation, and 62 members of the grouping of saboteurs who are citizens of Armenia were apprehended after the anti-terrorist operations being carried out by the relevant structures of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani mass media report.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
