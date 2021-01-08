Karabakh President receives delegation of Armenia Parliament's opposition faction

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today received the delegation led by leader of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.
At the guests’ request, the head of state presented the post-war situation in Artsakh and mentioned the course of implementation of the plans to solve the problems that have been created.
President Harutyunyan also attached importance to the active efforts of political institutions and particularly underscored the need for cooperation of the legislatures of the two Armenian republics.
Marukyan expressed gratitude to the President of Artsakh for the cordial reception and stated that the purpose of the delegation’s visit is to contribute to the efforts for recovery in Artsakh.