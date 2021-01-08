News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.79
EUR
639.74
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Opposition One Armenia Party calls on citizens to not authorize Pashinyan to negotiate on their behalf
Opposition One Armenia Party calls on citizens to not authorize Pashinyan to negotiate on their behalf
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The opposition One Armenia Party has made a call addressed to dignified citizens of Armenia, stating the following:

“Dear compatriots,

Taking into consideration the growing resistance to and antagonism against Nikol Pashinyan and his criminal and treacherous group due to their state treason,

Attaching importance to the significance and need to raise the voice of protest of every dignified citizen of Armenia and express discord with the actions of the treacherous groups,

We call on declaring the following on all social and public platforms before January 11:

1. We don’t authorize Nikol Pashinyan and the treacherous group led by him to act on your behalf, lead negotiations with Azerbaijan or any other state and sign any document.

2. Nikol Pashinyan no longer represents the Armenian Nation, does not express the will of the Armenian Nation, is and acts beyond the law.

3. Any document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will be rejected by the whole nation, will not be implemented by public administration bodies and local self-government bodies of Armenia.

This pan-national demonstration will show the whole world how rejected Nikol Pashinyan and his treacherous group are and the unity of the Armenian Nation, as a result of which the scheduled signing of the document on January 11 meaningless.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region
The letter states that the citizens of Armenia...
 Opposition party MP on Nikol Pashinyan: Traitor is cheating parents of POWs and missing servicemen again
Even now when everyone understands that...
 Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Ghukasyan also called on the...
 Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points
The Armenian party’s problem is that...
 Armen Sarkissian makes a call
The President calls on the competent authorities to be...
 Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos