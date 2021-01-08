Opposition One Armenia Party calls on citizens to not authorize Pashinyan to negotiate on their behalf

The opposition One Armenia Party has made a call addressed to dignified citizens of Armenia, stating the following:
“Dear compatriots,
Taking into consideration the growing resistance to and antagonism against Nikol Pashinyan and his criminal and treacherous group due to their state treason,
Attaching importance to the significance and need to raise the voice of protest of every dignified citizen of Armenia and express discord with the actions of the treacherous groups,
We call on declaring the following on all social and public platforms before January 11:
1. We don’t authorize Nikol Pashinyan and the treacherous group led by him to act on your behalf, lead negotiations with Azerbaijan or any other state and sign any document.
2. Nikol Pashinyan no longer represents the Armenian Nation, does not express the will of the Armenian Nation, is and acts beyond the law.
3. Any document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will be rejected by the whole nation, will not be implemented by public administration bodies and local self-government bodies of Armenia.
This pan-national demonstration will show the whole world how rejected Nikol Pashinyan and his treacherous group are and the unity of the Armenian Nation, as a result of which the scheduled signing of the document on January 11 meaningless.”