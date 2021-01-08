Trump won't be going to Biden's Inauguration

US President Donald Trump isn’t planning on attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.
“To all those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he tweeted.
According to CNN, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others have warned Trump that it is very likely that Trump may be impeached by his own Cabinet or lawmakers so long as he hasn’t condemned the actions of his supporters at Capitol Hill on January 7 more strictly.
Trump initially didn’t want to release a video condemning his supporters whose actions he mainly supported and whom he ‘loves’. Nevertheless, he told his aides to draft a speech and he will make a decision after that.
Reading the short script, Trump agreed to release a video on Thursday evening.