Armenia ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan: Nikol Pashinyan must not be able to exit the country on Jan. 11

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“On January 11, Nikol Pashinyan will sign a new agreement in Moscow, continuing the transfer of settlements of Armenia to Azerbaijan (by the way, the formerly Armenian settlements that are enclaves in Azerbaijan won’t be returned to Armenia).

It is also envisaged that in Meghri, Azerbaijani soldiers will oversee traffic of vehicles traveling from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan. Nikol Pashinyan, the cheater of all Armenians, links this to the return of prisoners of war. This is a lie since everything was topsy-turvy in the Armenian army and we simply didn’t know how many prisoners of war we had. The ‘mush-head’ of all Armenians Armen Sarkissian said he’s ill once again. He left the country, and then he will come and say things would be different, if he was here…At the end of the day, that scoundrel is the head of state. According to the Constitution, he is the one who was supposed to hold the crazy man’s hand and tell him to stop and that Armenia is a state. Get up, people. Nikol must not be able to exit Armenia on January 11.”