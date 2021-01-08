Armenian court receives case regarding crime committed by former MP

Based on the combination of sufficient evidence obtained under the criminal case investigated by the Investigation Department of the National Security Service of Armenia, a former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia has been charged with organizing, through his close one and a former police officer, a bandit attack against former head of the Customs Committee of Armenia in order to embezzle the property costing nearly AMD 45,000,000.
The former MP’s relative has also been charged with assisting in the crime by providing information.
Arrest has been selected as a pre-trial measure for the former deputy during preliminary investigation of the criminal case.
The Prosecutor General’s Office informs that the criminal case has been forwarded to the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction.
In 2011, a number of persons were sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 8.5-15 years for the bandit attack on former head of the Customs Committee of Armenia Armen Avetisyan and other crimes.