Rubinyan: Those who left Armenia parliament majority faction should explain how they continue to be MPs

After the well-known events, the following people have left the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia: Vardan Atabekyan, Gor Gevorgyan, Taguhi Tovmasyan, Anna Grigoryan, and Sofya Hovsepyan. Ruben Rubinyan, an MP of the aforesaid faction and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, writes about this on Facebook.
"Emphasizing the need for an MP to be accountable to the voters, I believe these people who received a parliamentary mandate based on the votes of the citizens who voted for the My Step bloc should at least explain with whose and what mandate they continue to be MPs—not in a documentary, but in a political context.
P.S.: As the overwhelming political majority, the My Step faction will continue to implement the single mandate given to it—as a tool and order for the implementation of the people's power. Power in Armenia belongs to the people, and this is an indisputable and irreversible reality," Rubinyan added in particular.