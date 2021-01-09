Twitter to prevent all attempts by Trump to circumvent suspension of his account

Twitter will prevent all attempts by US President Donald Trump to bypass the suspension of his Twitter account, CNN reported, citing a statement from Twitter.
And if it becomes clear that another account was being used to bypass the suspension, this account will also be suspended, according to this statement.
As for the US government’s Twitter accounts such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, they will not be suspended, but Twitter will take steps to limit their usage, the statement also said.
At the same time, the policy of this social medium also prohibits third parties from running a Twitter account on Trump's instructions, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, Twitter announced that it was suspending Trump's personal account because of the risk of inciting violence.