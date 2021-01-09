News
Saturday
January 09
News
Cases of more than 50 people involved in attack on the Capitol enter US courts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Federal Court of the District Court of Columbia is considering the charges against the 13 people involved in Wednesday’s attack on the US Congress; the cases of another 40 people is currently being heard by the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia, according to the US Department of Justice.

The charges include illegal intrusion into the Capitol—including with weapons—, breach of curfew, and a number of other articles, according to VOA.

The FBI has announced a $ 50,000 reward for information on people who planted explosive devices in the Congress area.

Washington D.C. police say they have received about 17,000 messages from people who believe they have information about the perpetrators of the attack on the Capitol.
