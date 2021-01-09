Google removes Parler which is popular with Trump supporters

Google has removed Parler, a social media app popular with US President Donald Trump supporters, from the Google Play Store, making it much harder for Android users to download and access the app, CNBC reported.
Google said in a statement that its requires social media apps to have content moderation policies that remove posts that incite violence, and that posts on Parler were encouraging further violence after the US Capitol riot earlier this week.
Screenshots of the Parler app seen by CNBC show users posting references to firing squads, as well as calls to bring weapons to the presidential inauguration on January 20.
Parler was launched in 2018, and it emerged earlier this year as a pro-Trump alternative to Twitter with less content moderation. “We’re a community town square, an open town square, with no censorship,” Parler CEO John Matze had said in June.